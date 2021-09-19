Community fair at Mobile Junior Academy celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and several events are going on in the Mobile community to celebrate. One event on Sunday brought more than 20 Hispanic businesses together to commemorate Hispanic heritage here in Mobile.

“We’re just so excited today to have so many different businesses representing the Hispanic community,” said Robert Soto, recruiter Mobile Junior Academy.

Several businesses were in attendance at the community fair at Mobile Junior Academy — from insurance companies and family health physicians to restaurants, all owned and run by Hispanic Americans, who live right here in Mobile.

“We wanted to have more of an outreach for our Hispanic community. We know that there are other events to have exposure for our Hispanic Americans,” Soto said.

One business at Sunday’s event was Embrace Home Loans. They say they didn’t hesitate to be a part of this event because it was a great way to reach out to the local Hispanic community, making them aware of available resources.

“We’re getting the information out into the public that otherwise doesn’t have access to the information simply because they don’t speak the language, so we’re in a position to be able to assist these Spanish-speaking individuals,” said Maggie Lamorell with Embrace Home Loans.

More than 48,000 Hispanic Americans are in Mobile, according to the 2019 US census — several a part of that number showcased their excellence within our community

“There is a shortage of Hispanic professionals, and we like to put ourselves out there to share our knowledge with the Hispanic community,” Lamorell said.

If you missed Sunday’s event you can catch these businesses at the upcoming Latin Fest on Oct. 8.