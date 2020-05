MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Across Alabama, some law enforcement leaders are choosing to not enforce Governor Kay Ivey's Safer at Home order. Lamar County Sheriff Hal Allred posted on Facebook saying he's told his deputies not to enforce the closures of certain businesses and houses of worship, and the City of Oneonta also posted on Facebook saying it will enforce the order regardless of the Blount County Sheriff's position.

News 5 asked city leaders in Mobile if that could happen in the Port City. The simple answer is Mobile will abide by the order, and according to the Health Department, anyone who chooses to not comply could see some trouble.