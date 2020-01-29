Comedian Dave Chappelle supports Andrew Yang in Ames

AMES, Iowa (WHO-TV) — Presidential candidate Andrew Yang enjoyed a laugh and an endorsement in Ames on Tuesday.

Comedian Dave Chappelle joined Yang prior to his performance at Stephens Auditorium. Chappelle endorsed Yang for president earlier this month.

“We bonded over the fact that we’re both dads, we both have the same hopes and dreams for the future of this country that we can improve our way of life. Dave is such a profound thinker in so many ways,” said Yang.

Chappelle said Yang’s plan to provide $1,000 a month to all adults would immediately revive his community of Dayton, Ohio.

Yang said he has been a huge fan of Chappelle for years.

