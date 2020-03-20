Colorado Sheriff says murder victim remains tentatively found in NW Florida

DENVER, Col. (WKRG) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado sent the following information Friday.

Human Remains Found in Florida Tentatively Identified as Gannon Stauch

On March 18, 2020, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office stating they responded to a call of a deceased juvenile male in Pace, Florida.

An autopsy was performed by the District One Medical Examiner and the deceased male has been tentatively identified as Gannon Stauch. We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Gannon.

If anyone saw Letecia Stauch in Pace or Pensacola, Florida during the time frame of February 3-5, 2020, we are asking you call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or email tips@elpasoco.com.

There is a gag order in effect for this case and has been attached to this media release along with a mug shot of Letecia Stauch.

We would like to thank the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and the District One Medical Examiner for their invaluable assistance with this case.