Colorado Sheriff says murder victim remains tentatively found in NW Florida

News
Posted: / Updated:

DENVER, Col. (WKRG) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado sent the following information Friday.

Human Remains Found in Florida Tentatively Identified as Gannon Stauch

On March 18, 2020, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office  stating they responded to a call of a deceased juvenile male in Pace, Florida.

An autopsy was performed by the District One Medical Examiner and the deceased male has been tentatively identified as Gannon Stauch. We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Gannon.

If anyone saw Letecia Stauch in Pace or Pensacola, Florida during the time frame of February 3-5, 2020, we are asking you call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or email tips@elpasoco.com.

There is a gag order in effect for this case and has been attached to this media release along with a mug shot of Letecia Stauch.

We would like to thank the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and the District One Medical Examiner for their invaluable assistance with this case.

News 5 is working to find out more from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories