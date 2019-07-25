College student digs up 65-million-year-old Triceratops

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The company behind a plan to bring hydropower from Canada to southern New England is abandoning the project after suffering a defeat in the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

In a filing Thursday to the Security and Exchange Commission, Eversource concluded Northern Pass was "no longer probable" after the court last week affirmed a state committee's decision to reject the proposal. The company had spent $318 million on it and will write off $200 million after taxes.