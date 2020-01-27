Cold-stunned sea turtles getting help

WILMINGTON, N.C. (CNN) — A recent cold snap in parts of North Carolina’s coast left countless sea turtles cold-stunned and in need of help.

Turtles are cold-blooded animals and their bodies aren’t capable of producing heat to warm them up. Volunteers at the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center sprang into action. The center is currently caring for about a hundred turtles… which is the most the center has ever looked after at a given time. The ultimate goal is to release them back into the ocean.

The Center plans to start releasing the turtles into the Atlantic Ocean on a monthly basis starting June 3rd.

