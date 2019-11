(WJW) — Nestle’s Coffee-Mate has announced it will launch two new coffee creamers in 2020.

New flavors Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Funfetti will be available in January.

Popsugar.com reports that Cinnamon Toast Crunch has cinnamon, brown sugar and hints of toasted cereal to finish. Funfetti has notes of vanilla, cake batter and frosting.

The new creamers will retain for $4 per 32-ounce container.