Coastal Gateway Boulevard closure in Gulf Shores starts Monday

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Construction begins today on a road project in Gulf Shores that’s expected to last the whole week. Drivers are asked to plan accordingly.

Orange traffic barrels already line a portion of Coastal Gateway Boulevard near Highway 59. According to the City of Gulf Shores, they’re closing Coastal Gateway Boulevard starting on October 28th through Friday of this week. The section stretches between Savannah Point and Raintree subdivisions. It’s expected to last through the end of the day on Friday.

