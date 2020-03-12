Coastal Alabama Community College cancels all out-of-state, school-sponsored trips

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Coastal Alabama President, Dr. Craig Pouncey, shared a statement about how the college is dealing with Coronavirus.

One of the big takeaways is all out-of-state, school-sponsored trips will be canceled. The college’s president also urged campus directors to minimize mass gatherings when possible.

FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

03/11/2020 – Coastal Alabama Community College



Last week we shared information concerning the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). As previously stated, we still do not have any known cases in Alabama. However, I feel compelled to maintain a proactive approach and take additional steps to ensure the safety of all employees and students.



Effective immediately, all out-of-state, school sponsored trips will be cancelled. This is a quickly evolving situation and the health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff must come first. No trip or experience is worth compromising our number one priority, our students. We will be open to consider rescheduling trips at-a-later date.



I am also encouraging our campus directors to minimize mass gatherings when possible. Our campuses intended use is by our students; therefore, non-school related activities bring in unrelated exposure to our campuses.



For our students who live in on-campus housing, if you come into contact with, or think you have been exposed to an infected (or suspected infected) person, immediately inform the Director of Housing and visit a local health care facility. If at any time we, as a college, are directed to close, all students must vacate the dorms.



In the event of an extreme, emergency situation, Coastal Alabama Community College may request temporary alternative methods of delivering on-campus and off-campus instruction. These alternate methods will be implemented for unforeseeable situations, such as natural disasters, inclement weather events or other extraordinary circumstances. Such adjustments, for the delivery of instruction, will be communicated to all of our students, faculty and staff through the College’s online learning management and emergency notification systems.



In closing, I want to encourage each of you to continue practicing good personal health habits as we enter into our Spring Break holiday. Try to limit your exposure to large groups, but don’t forget to enjoy your break and come back ready to finish the semester strong.



Respectfully,



Warren Craig Pouncey



