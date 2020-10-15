Coast Guard suspends search for missing teens on Ft. Walton Beach after they’re found safe

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for two teenagers Thursday after the teens, paddleboard and life jackets were seen safely ashore near the boardwalk in Fort Walton Beach.

The two teenagers were last seen at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday near the Pelican Isle Condos wearing blue and gray life jackets with a red and white paddleboard. The rental company said they were due back at 5 p.m.

