Coast Guard searching for person in water near Saint Andrews Bay, Florida

Unedited press release from U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water in Saint Andrews Bay near Panama City, Florida, Sunday.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at approximately 5 p.m. of a black male wearing black swim trunks going overboard from a pontoon boat in the vicinity of Saint Andrews Bay.

Currently involved in the search:

  • Coast Guard Station Panama City 29-foot Special Purpose Craft boat crew
  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans HH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
  • Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile
command center at 251-441-5976.

-USCG-

