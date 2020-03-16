Unedited press release from U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water in Saint Andrews Bay near Panama City, Florida, Sunday.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at approximately 5 p.m. of a black male wearing black swim trunks going overboard from a pontoon boat in the vicinity of Saint Andrews Bay.
Currently involved in the search:
- Coast Guard Station Panama City 29-foot Special Purpose Craft boat crew
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans HH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
- Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission
Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile
command center at 251-441-5976.
-USCG-
LATEST STORIES:
- Bayside Academy moves to virtual learning, on-site classes cancelled
- Social distancing? Not on Sunday night at Disney World
- Sanitize your clothes to help prevent illness
- Coast Guard searching for person in water near Saint Andrews Bay, Florida
- Biden commits to picking a woman as running mate if he wins Democratic presidential nomination