Breaking: Coast Guard suspends search for missing swimmer near Destin

Update: The Coast Guard says it has suspended the search for the missing swimmer near Destin. A coast guard plane was seen flying over the area near Seagrove Place early Tuesday morning. Officials say they will continue the search if any clues pop up on where the swimmer could be. Vicki Sneed is vacationing in the area. She was on the beach yesterday afternoon when she saw a lot of emergency crews.

“We understood that there was a swimmer in distress,” Sneed said. “There were about 3 phone calls to 9-1-1 that indicated he was struggling swimming.”

Sneed says she loves to swim, but watching the coast guard search for someone make her a little uneasy.

“It’s sad, but you know as much as I love the ocean, you have to respect it and the tides were very strong yesterday.”

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing swimmer last seen Monday afternoon near Destin.

Read full press release for the U.S. Coast Guard below:

The Coast Guard is searching for a missing swimmer near Destin, Florida, Monday.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a report at 2 p.m. of a missing swimmer last seen swimming 150 yards off the beach by Seagrove Place.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Station Destin 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew

Fort Walton County Sheriff’s Office

Fort Walton Fire Department

Destin Beach Lifeguard

Anyone with information is requested to contact Sector Mobile at (251) 441-6212.