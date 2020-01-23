NEW ORLEANS (WKRG) — The Coast Guard is searching for one person who went missing aboard the vessel Star Aquila, Thursday, approximately 12 nautical miles south of Dauphin Island, Alabama.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at 4:07 a.m. that a crew member was missing. The 41 year old male was last seen Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Crew members conducted a search of the vessel with negative results.
The vessel has been at anchor for eight days and will transit into Mobile, AL Thursday.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
- Star Aquila crew members
LATEST POSTS:
- 3-month-old puppy rescued after getting head stuck in spare tire in Coachella
- See baby’s hilarious reaction to first taste of ice cream
- Man plans to open special whiskey from Super Bowl IV victory if Chiefs win in Miami
- Coast Guard searching for missing person near Dauphin Island
- Patrick Mahomes wears Hays teen’s cancer bracelet during AFC Championship