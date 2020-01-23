Coast Guard searching for missing person near Dauphin Island

FILE – In this July 23, 2018 file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised after it went down the evening of July 19 after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds, killing 17 people. The National Transportation Safety Board on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, released a “Safety Recommendation Report” on the accident. The NTSB says the Coast Guard has repeatedly ignored safety recommendations that could have made tourist duck boats safer and potentially prevented the accident. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)

NEW ORLEANS (WKRG) — The Coast Guard is searching for one person who went missing aboard the vessel Star Aquila, Thursday, approximately 12 nautical miles south of Dauphin Island, Alabama.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at 4:07 a.m. that a crew member was missing. The 41 year old male was last seen Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Crew members conducted a search of the vessel with negative results.

The vessel has been at anchor for eight days and will transit into Mobile, AL Thursday.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew

Star Aquila crew members

