Coast Guard rescues man near Mobile Bay

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard rescued a man from a fishing vessel about 46 miles south of Mobile Bay Friday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at 7:44 p.m. Friday of a man aboard a fishing vessel going in and out of consciousness.

Sector watchstanders diverted an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile to medevac the man.

The aircrew arrived on scene at 8:34 p.m. and transported the man to Providence Hospital in Mobile in stable condition.

