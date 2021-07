DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard rescued four people from a capsized boat Wednesday near the Destin Bridge.

The Coast Guard came across four boaters on a capsized boat at 8:40 p.m. A Station Destin 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat crew and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office 22-foot jet drive boat crew assisted in the rescue.

Crews safely recovered all four capsized boaters and transferred them to awaiting emergency medical services.