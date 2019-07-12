Coast Guard rescues five people near Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people 20 nautical miles southwest of Gulfport, Miss.

The distress call of a grounded vessel came in around 9:45 Friday morning.

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans helped with the rescue.



All of the passengers are safe an in stable condition.

Hurricanes and tropical storms can be deadly, and the Coast Guard’s ability to conduct rescues can be diminished or non-existent at the height of a storm. Boaters should be prepared, stay informed and heed storm warnings.