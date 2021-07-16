Coast Guard rescues 5 people more than 40 miles off Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard is reminding boaters of the importance of radios after five people were rescued Friday more than 40 miles off the coast of Pensacola.

According to the report, a distress call came in shortly after 2:00 pm of a 38-foot boat taking on water 44 miles offshore.

Those on board preparing to abandon ship. The Coast Guard safely recovered all five boaters and everyone was ok.

“Let this be a reminder to all boaters the importance of having a radio on your boat. The boater’s radio onboard was influential in their rescue. They were able to hail us on emergency channel 16 and inform us of their location.” Lt. Cmdr. Chris Miller, search and rescue mission coordinator

Coast Guard Station Pensacola, Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile and Air Force Rescue Coordination Center all assisted in the rescue effort.