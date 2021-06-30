Coast Guard, Navy sign agreement to establish first Coast Guard Outlying Landing Field in Silver Hill

MOBILE, Ala. — The commander of Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile signed a letter of agreement with the Navy Tuesday for use of a training field at Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton.

Capt. Christopher Husler, commanding officer of ATC Mobile, signed a Letter of Agreement with U.S. Navy Capt. Paul Flores, Naval Air Station Whiting Field Commanding Officer, to establish the first Coast Guard Outlying Landing Field to be used for daytime rotary-wing operations for aviation student training flights.

The partnership allows Coast Guard aviators to exclusively train in a non-congested airspace at OLF Silver Hill in central Baldwin County. The Coast Guard’s use of this airfield is expected to enhance the safety of aircrews as well as the general aviation community.