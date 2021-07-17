Coast Guard Cutter Diligence holds change-of-command ceremony in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Coast Guard Cutter Diligence held a change-of-command ceremony Friday in Pensacola.

Cmdr. Luke Slivinski transferred command of cutter Diligence to Cmdr. Jared Trusz.

Cmdr. Luke Slivinski transfers authority of Coast Guard Cutter Diligence to Cmdr. Jared Trusz in Pensacola, Florida, July 16, 2021. Cutter Diligence is a 210-foot medium endurance cutter homeported in Pensacola with a crew of 75. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

Diligence is a 210-foot medium endurance cutter homeported in Pensacola with 75 crewmembers The cutter’s primary missions are counter-drug operations, migrant interdiction, enforcing federal fishery laws, and search and rescue in support of Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

Trusz reported to Diligence with experience on four different cutters and has served in the Coast Guard for almost 20 years.

“It is an honor and privilege to assume command of Diligence.” Trusz said.”The crew is well-trained, highly-adaptive, and excelled under the leadership of commander Slivinski.”

Slivinski originally took command of Diligence in August 2019 and oversaw five patrols in the Caribbean and South Atlantic Ocean, relocated homeports, and managed unit readiness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I will miss the operations, the crew camaraderie, the constant and consistent progress, the adventure, overcoming challenges and experiencing the always beautiful but frequently unforgiving sea,” Slivinski said.

A change-of-command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.