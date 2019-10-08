Coast Guard aircraft lands safely after circling for hours

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – A Coast Guard aircraft was stuck circling in the skies above Elizabeth City for several hours Monday.

It safely touched down on the runway just before 3:30 p.m.

The HC-130J Hercules aircraft took off from Coast Guard Station Elizabeth City at 9:49 a.m. At 10:48 a.m. a mechanical issue was discovered while in the air, according to a spokesperson from the Coast Guard 5th District Public Affairs.

The Coast Guard confirmed the issue was with the aircraft’s landing gear. A spokeswoman with the Coast Guard said they used gravity to help the landing gear deploy in order to land.

According to the Coast Guard, the HC-130J fleet carries out traditional missions, including search and rescue, cargo and personnel transport, law enforcement and international ice patrol.

