Coast Diagnostics providing COVID-19 testing for Reese’s Senior Bowl participants

Unedited press release from Coast Diagnostics

MOBILE, Ala. — In preparation for Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday, January 30,

2021, Coast Diagnostics assembled three remote COVID-19 testing sites throughout the

seven days prior to the game. Senior Bowl participants arrived in Mobile on Saturday,

January 23, at the Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel for their first PCR Covid-19

test and registration.

During the week leading up to the game, Senior Bowl players, coaches, officials, sponsors, staff, and members of the media, etc. were tested on-site at the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel, the Mobile Convention Center, and the University of South Alabama Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Elite draft prospects from around the country are chosen to showcase their talent and

connect with coaches and decision-makers from all 32 NFL teams. This is Senior Bowl’s

71st year in Mobile and the first time to be hosted at the new University of South

Alabama Hancock Whitney Stadium.

“Coast Diagnostics is pleased to offer on-site, highly accurate and expeditious test results

for Senior Bowl players and coaches in order for the Reese’s Senior Bowl to proceed. We

are proud to be the official Senior Bowl lab testing partner for 2021,” said Coast CEO

Brian Ward.

Coast offers an extended test menu of both routine and cutting edge testing, using

advanced technology for producing research and delivering results. Specialties include

COVID-19 testing, Hematology, Coagulation, Chemistry, Urinalysis, Microbiology,

Pathology, and Next Generation Sequencing.