‘Coach Collier has no criminal responsibility’: Attorney of Theodore High coach speaks about Bayou La Batre assault

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Eric Collier Sr.’s attorney Dennis Knizley spoke with WKRG News 5 Wednesday, saying Collier Senior turned himself into the Bayou La Batre Police Department earlier today. This comes after yesterday’s assault charge stemming from the incident the Bayou boat launch. Police say the three others involved have turned themselves in as well.

Knizley said the situation has been blown out of proportion. He says Collier Jr. was attacked by the alleged victims on Dauphin Island and then he proceeded to tell his father

“My client’s son abandoned these other people that he rode with and got on another boat, comes back to Bayou La Batre, my client hears his son is hurt, Coach Collier goes to check on the condition of his son and that’s what Coach Collier is involved in,” Knizley said.

Bayou La Batre [olice on the other hand say the son sent threatening messages, and the group went to the boat launch waiting to fight back, the end of the incident being caught on camera. Knizley denies Collier’s involvement in the fight and says Bayou La Batre police never interviewed any of the Colliers before the warrants were signed.

“Coach Collier has no criminal responsibility and is going to be totally exonerated of these criminal allegations,” Kinzley said.

Meanwhile, Knizley also defended Collier’s character, pointing to the respect he has in the high school sports world, taking the Bobcats to five straight playoffs

“All of his former players highly respect him, as they should,” Knizley said.

The Mobile County Public School System says Collier has been placed on administrative leave.