CNN: At least one Saudi national filmed Pensacola attack, US Defense Secretary Esper says

(CNN) — CNN reports at least one Saudi national filmed the deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper confirmed on Sunday.

Friends of shooter Mohammed Alshamrani were detained after the killing of three US Navy sailors Friday. Esper said one or two of those friends recorded the attack.

Esper told “Fox News Sunday” that it was unclear whether they were “filming it before it began or was it something where they picked up their phones and filmed it once they saw it unfolding.”

Alshamrani used a Glock 9mm pistol he bought “legally and lawfully,” said Rachel Rojas, FBI Special Agent in Charge, during a news conference.

Rojas said a number of Saudi students close to the shooter are cooperating in the investigation. She said their Saudi commanding officer has restricted them to the Navy base. The FBI is working to confirm if Alshamrani acted alone or if he was part of a larger network.