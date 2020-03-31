CNN anchor Chris Cuomo diagnosed with coronavirus

NEW YORK — CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has been diagnosed with coronavirus, the network confirmed on Tuesday.
“I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” Cuomo said in a statement.
“I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo said he is currently quarantined in his basement. He will continue to anchor his 9 p.m. news show from his home.
“We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united,” Cuomo said.
