Clothes dryer sparks early morning fire in Freeport

FREEPORT, Fla. (WKRG) — The Walton County Fire Rescue says everyone is safe following a house fire Monday morning on Yankee Drive.





According to the report, firefighters were called around 7:15 Monday morning for a house on fire. The flames starting the garage and smoke spreading into the attic.

Firefighters were able to battle the blaze and keep it contained to the garage and back bedroom. The rest of the house suffered extensive smoke damage.

Fire Rescue says the fire appears to be caused by an electrical shortage in the clothes dryer.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to help the family.