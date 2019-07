DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Cleanup has begun on the island after the storm.

Barry dropped rain on the island, causing the West End to flood. Crews are out cleaning up after the floods.

Pumps are running on the western portion of the island, moving the water away from Bienville Boulevard. Some water remains over the roadway close to the West End Beach.

A checkpoint remains in place.