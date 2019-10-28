Clean up continues in West Mobile after tornadoes touch down

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two confirmed EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Mobile County Friday, and we’re still learning the damage that was done from the storms.

Clean-up continues off Johnson Road, the storm tore through the area, and many say they had seconds to react.

Some are still realizing what hit their homes.

“It’s just like I said, unreal,” said Donald Young.

An EF-1 tornado touched down in West Mobile, just east of Arlington Oaks Drive, through the Springbrook Farms neighborhood. Ending just over a mile away from where it started.

Those who were home when the storm hit say they could tell it wasn’t the normal storm.

“It’s a different type of wind than the storms we normally have,” said Randy Smith.

Nearly 100 miles an hour winds pushed through the subdivision as people jumped into action.

“You think we’ll it’s not going to happen here, but it can, and it can happen very very quickly. You’re exactly right. With a hurricane, you have a lot of time to prepare. But in this case, I would say we had seconds to prepare,” said Smith.

The width of the storm was nearly the length of a football field, leaving behind a path of destruction.

“We’ve got all kinds of debris. Trampolines all in our back yard, our fence got torn down, holes all in our roof. Our ceiling got lifted up, so we’ve got some internal damage,” said Young.

Many agree this storm reminded them to be prepared.

“You definitely need to take those warnings seriously,” said Smith.

An EF-1 tornado also hit the Semmes area. There have been no reports of any injuries.

