FULTON, Ala. (WKRG) – The entire town of Fulton, Alabama will be without power beginning Sept. 6 while Alabama Power crews upgrade equipment in the area.

Alabama Power will cut power to residents and businesses beginning at 6:30 p.m. on that day, and power will not be restored until the following morning on Sept. 7 at 3:30 a.m.

Read the full release from Alabama Power and Fulton Mayor Mike Norris below: