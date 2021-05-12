Clark-Shaw students go to remote learning Thursday after pipe bursts at school

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students at Clark-Shaw Magnet School will be learning remotely Thursday after a pipe burst at the school.

The Mobile County Public School System sent the following message to families of students Wednesday night:

Due to a pipe bursting at the school this evening, all students will attend classes remotely on Thursday. Students should log on to Schoology for all of their classes on their regular schedule.
We hope to have the repairs completed Thursday so we can return to school on Friday. We will let you know about Friday as soon as a determination is made.
Thank you for your patience and understanding. 

Mobile County Public School System

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories