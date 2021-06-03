City of Semmes swears in new police chief

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Semmes has sworn in a new police chief.

Todd Freind is the city’s first top cop. He was appointed back in May and sworn in Thursday night.

Chief Freind is a long-time resident of Semmes and had served in the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office for more than 20 years. The new chief says he is eager to serve.

“We want to be the best around, very professional and very cordial, and we want to be well spoken about in the community,” Freind said.

“This is history for Semmes,” Mayor Brandon Van Hook said. “Semmes has never even considered starting a police department. We are still a young municipality, we’re only 10 years old, but this is a huge step for us. It’s a large undertaking that we are taking on, but we’re ready for it. Our community is ready for it.