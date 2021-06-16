City of Prichard reschedules Juneteenth event for June 26

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) –Because of an impending storm in the Gulf of Mexico, the city of Prichard’s Juneteenth Parade and Festival scheduled for Saturday, June 19, at 3 p.m. has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 26, at 3 p.m.

The parade will start on St. Stephens Road at Bessemer Avenue Service Road and travel east on St. Stephens Road to Prichard Avenue; east on Prichard Avenue to West Prichard Avenue; east on West Prichard Avenue to Wilson Avenue; north on Wilson Avenue to East Clarke Street; west on East Clarke Avenue and disband.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories