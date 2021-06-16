City of Prichard reschedules Juneteenth event for June 26

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Intracoastal Waterway has been called "the other coastline" on Pleasure Island, and soon, 47 acres just west of the toll bridge on the north side of the canal will be home to a new boat launch called "The Launch at ICW"

"This is going to open up access to our waterways all up and down the coast," said Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who was on hand to break ground on the project. It will include six ramps, 150 parking places along with other family-friendly attractions, and room to do even more according to Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon. "It's going to be a cornerstone for a lot of what we are going to do connecting the south side of the Intracoastal to the north side; walking trails, biking trails, environmental type of tourism. It's really a nice project."