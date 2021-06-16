City of Prichard reschedules Juneteenth event for June 26

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) –Because of an impending storm in the Gulf of Mexico, the city of Prichard’s Juneteenth Parade and Festival scheduled for Saturday, June 19, at 3 p.m. has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 26, at 3 p.m.
The parade will start on St. Stephens Road at Bessemer Avenue Service Road and travel east on St. Stephens Road to Prichard Avenue; east on Prichard Avenue to West Prichard Avenue; east on West Prichard Avenue to Wilson Avenue; north on Wilson Avenue to East Clarke Street; west on East Clarke Avenue and disband.