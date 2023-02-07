PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Prichard held a ribbon cutting Monday for the reopening of their community center- a place where seniors can relax and enjoy leisure time.

After nearly 3 years since its closing due to Covid, the fun activities and social gatherings for the older community in Prichard are back.

During the community center’s closing, renovations were done to ensure the return would be better than before.

The free community center will offer a variety of different programs for seniors. Some of those include Zumba classes, chess tournaments and educational activities. The center even has a game room.

Rose Oakley was once a frequent member at the Prichard Community Center. She says she’s just glad to finally be back.

“We are so glad that the center is open so we can have so much fun with our loved ones,” said Oakley. “We are reunited at last and it feels so good.”

The mayor of Prichard, Jimmie Gardner, says he’s happy the City could give the seniors a home to come back to.

“We’re just glad to be able to come back and for the seniors to enjoy this building, enjoy the activities, enjoy each other,” said Gardner. “You can see the smiles on all their faces, it speaks for itself.”

The City of Prichard Community Center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will also be available for private reservations on evenings and weekends.