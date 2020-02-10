City of Pensacola adds additional downtown officers

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG)- The City of Pensacola has added two more police officers to patrol on Friday and Saturday nights.

City Administrator Keith Wilkins says hiring new officers can cost around $100,000 the first year for equipment, cars, pay and benefits. He says the officers have already started and they will be patrolling the downtown core during late night activity.

Wilkins says there were some additional resources from the Community Redevelopment Agency. This is all part of the cities strategic plan to address crime and safety.

