City of Pascagoula target of cyber attack

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — Officials in one Mississippi city have confirmed the local government fell victim to a cyber attack on Thanksgiving.

The acting manager for the city of Pascagoula announced on Monday that almost all city computer systems are fully functional again after being infected with malware from a third-party contractor on Nov. 28.

The official said no data was permanently lost and no ransom was paid to the hackers.

The city manager also reassured residents no personal information was compromised.

News outlets reported the hackers asked for an undisclosed ransom payment and temporarily locked down email, shut off phones and interrupted access to data.

