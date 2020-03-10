City of New Orleans cancels St Patrick’s Day events amidst coronavirus concerns

The City of New Orleans announced in this evening’s press conference that all of this weekend’s major public gatherings have been cancelled.

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell says this decision came in the wake of news that there are now three patients who have tested presumptive positive for coronavirus in New Orleans areal hospitals.

Here’s a list of the events that have been cancelled for this week and upcoming weekend:

– Wednesday at the Square concert series in Lafayette Square

– The Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day parade

– The Downtown Irish St. Patrick’s Day parade

– The Italian-American St Joseph’s Day parade

– The Super Sunday Mardi Gras Indians Event

– The Single Men Social Aid and Pleasure Club Second Line

WGNO will continue to update this information as it becomes available.