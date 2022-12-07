MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile says it wants to focus on a litter free Mobile, especially when it comes to properly disposing old tires.

On December 10 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., the City is encouraging residents to take part in their Scrap Tire Amnesty Day in an attempt to promote a healthier environment.

Residents of Mobile County are welcome to bring up to 4 tires for free to one of the City’s four drop-off locations.

The City hopes that Mobilians will take advantage of this day and participate in their efforts to help prevent illegal tire dumping.

“This is a great way for them to legally and properly put a tire where it belongs,” said Casi Callaway, Chief Resilience Officer for the City of Mobile. “Those tires will get recycled into playground equipment, into energy and the materials and metals in those tires can get recycled into steel, it’s a great win win for the environment and for our community.”

According to The Alabama Coastal Foundation, leaving these used tires lying around is bad for the environment in many different ways.

“It not only creates a problem health wise for humans such as those tires, if they collect water, they will be breeding grounds for mosquitoes and those carry diseases,” said Mark Berte, Executive Director of Alabama Coastal Foundation. “it also doesn’t help the environment because all that rubber does not decompose quickly.”

Here is a list of the four drop-off locations throughout Mobile County where you can dispose of your scrap tires:

District 1: Tricentennial Park 2121 Lake Dr., Mobile, AL 36617 Osprey Initiative

District 3: Baumhauer-Randle Park 1909 Duval St., Mobile, AL 36606 Dog River Clearwater Revival

District 6: Medal of Honor Park 1711 Hillcrest Rd., Mobile, AL 36609 Dog River Clearwater Revival