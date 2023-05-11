MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile announced a date for its second Africatown Welcome Center design community meeting. It’s happening on Thursday, May 25 at 6:00 PM. This meeting, like the first, will take place at the Robert Hope Community Center located at 850 Edwards Street in Mobile.

During this meeting, the design team will showcase several examples of floor plans as well as models based on initial feedback from the community during the previous Africatown Welcome Center design meeting. According to the City, the examples and models will show options for the general shape, form, size, color, and appearance of the building.

At the initial meeting on April 6, the design team showcased examples of other museums across the country that they could use as inspiration. People at the meeting were able to see more than six different “mood boards” filled with suggestions for the welcome center. They placed stickers on the parts that they liked and wrote comments.

Now that the design team has collected the feedback from the first meeting, they’ve crafted potential designs for the second meeting that will take place on May 25.

After this second meeting takes place, the City of Mobile will schedule a third meeting where the community is expected to look at the design, which should be nearly halfway complete at that point, and give feedback. Then at the fourth meeting, the design team hopes to show the community the final rendering for the Africatown Welcome Center.

At this time no date has been set for a groundbreaking, but the City hopes to break ground on the project before the end of 2023.