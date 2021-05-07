City of Mobile selects design team for Africatown Welcome Center

Press release from the City of Mobile

Mobile, Ala — Through a comprehensive procurement process, the City of Mobile has chosen an experienced team to lead the design and engineering work for the Africatown Welcome Center. This talented group includes firms and non-profit organizations that have helped bring award-winning cultural and historical projects to life in other communities.



The primary recipient of the design and engineering contract is Alabama-based Studio 2H Design LLC, which oversaw the campus master planning and historical documentation of the Historic Bethel Baptist Church and the Carver Theater/Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame in Birmingham.



“Studio 2H Design, LLC and I are honored to collaborate with the City of Mobile and the Africatown Community on this very important project,” said Nolanda Hatcher, co-owner of Studio 2H Design.



The design team also includes MASS Design Group, which designed the Equal Justice Initiative’s National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery. Others on the design team include StudioRotan, MBA Engineers Inc., SARCOR LLC and HM Yonge & Associates.

“Buildings are the stories of place — this story is long overdue,” Michael Murphy, Founding Principal at MASS said. “We are humbled to be part of the team working with this amazing community to help build their story.”



Once completed, the Africatown Welcome Center will serve as a central hub for the planned historical and cultural tourism sites that will help share the story of Africatown and its founders. It will likely be one of the earliest stops for visitors coming to experience this historical community firsthand.



“This facility will have an important role welcoming the visitors who come to learn about Africatown firsthand,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “Given their collective experience, it’s difficult to imagine a design team better-suited to take on this important project to the City of Mobile and Africatown.”