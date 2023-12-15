MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile will host a Scrap Tire Amnesty Day on Feb. 24 to give Mobilians an easy way to dispose of old tires.

Tires that are not disposed of properly can cause environmental degradation and possibly create breeding habitats for mosquitos and other pests, according to a news release from the city.

An average of one scrap tire is created annually for each U.S. motorist on the roadways, according to the Scrap Tire Management Council. That means that thousands of scrap tires are created annually in Mobile.

“We want to make it easy for Mobilians to do the right thing,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “This

event allows residents to dispose of unwanted scrap tires responsibly. I want to thank our staff and the volunteers from Osprey Initiative and the Student Conservation Association, who are making this upcoming event possible.”

City of Mobile employees along with volunteers from Osprey Initiative and The Student Conservation Association, Inc. will collect scrap tires at three locations from 8 to 11 a.m. on that Saturday.

Those locations include:

Baumhauer-Randle Park

Medal of Honor Park

City of Mobile Recycling Center

The event was initially scheduled for December, but weather conditions led the city to reschedule it.

