MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile held its annual lighting of the Mardi Gras Tree at Mardi Gras Park Saturday evening. Many of the locals say the cold didn’t stop them from participating in their city’s traditions.

“I love Mardi Gras! Especially this year because it’s a little cold,” said one Mobile native. “It’s usually hot around here, so I’m really excited.”

From the crowds cheering to the live band playing, Mayor Sandy Stimpson says he’s ready for the season to begin!

“How do you not feel good on a beautiful night like this? ” said Mayor Stimpson. “Big crowd and lighting the Mardi Gras tree to kick the season off! I feel great!”

After reading his proclamation, revelers across the country can start to celebrate Mardi Gras.

