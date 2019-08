MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mayor Sandy Stimpson was among those on Tuesday who picked up a sledgehammer and swung away!

The City of Mobile held a ‘Demo Day’ event at Springhill Fire Station #18 on Museum Drive.

The 1960s-era fire station will be demolished in the coming weeks. In its place, the city will build a new state-of-the-art fire station.