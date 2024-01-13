MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Mobile City leaders gathered Saturday evening to discuss the issue of gun violence in the community.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of things that have been taking place in our city with our violence,” District 1 Councilman, Corry Penn said.

In 2024 alone, the city of Mobile has already faced a deadly shooting just after the downtown Mobile New year’s eve celebration. The alleged suspect is 16-year-old and is charged with murder of 19-year-old Marcus Kennedy.

This is the second year in a row that Mobile has faced violence on New Years.

Another shooting occurred Thursday at The Bel Air mall. Friday, 18-year-old Jaquentin Brantley arrested and charged with three counts of shooting into an occupied building.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said that the ages 15-25 are the main demographic for these issues.

But Prine says what the police department can do is limited.

“It should not be the police department leading the charge it has to be the community with the support of the police and then everything else comes full circle,” Prine said.

The city addressed which organizations are currently in place to help the youth. Including institutions in the Mobile County Public School Systems.

“Where we can prevent something from happening on a campus, and sometimes it’s a lot of sleepless nights where we are working on these things,” Safety and security director for MCPSS Andy Gatewood said.

Leaders from AltaPointe Health, City of Mobile Intervention team and organizations like INSPIRE spoke as well, bringing awareness to what they offer to the community.

“We have to work together to create a strategy and if we can do that then I believe that we can start seeing a difference,” Penn said.

Those in attendance received an index card to write down and share any ideas to help stop the violence.

“It’s not like what you see on television where a person gets up… you have destroyed that person’s life, you have destroyed your life, and that person may have had a family. You have destroyed that family’s life,” concerned Mobile Native James Williams said.

The city council will take ideas collected today and present them at a future peace forum meeting.