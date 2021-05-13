City council postpones vote on removing Confederate National Flag from PPD badges

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola City Council voted 7-0 Thursday night to postpone a decision on removing the Confederate National Flag from Pensacola police badges, patches and vehicles.

Councilwoman Sherri Myers made the motion to revisit the issue at the Sept. 23 meeting, which is closer to the time when they will be discussing the budget.

It will cost about $290,000 to make the changes that will remove the flag and replace it with the Florida state flag to align with the Five Flags of Pensacola.

The Citizens Police Advisory Committee made this recommendation in February.