Citronelle, once a ‘war zone’ after Hurricane Zeta, makes significant recovery over a week following storm

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle, which was described as a “war zone” after Hurricane Zeta ravaged the city, is making significant progress in their recovery over a week after the storm.

Most residents were without power for almost a week following the storm but Alabama Power has since restored power to the nearly 1,300 who lost it.

Piles of debris line the streets and there are still trees on homes. But most of the power lines have been picked back up and school is scheduled to resume on Monday.

“From our end its just pretty much rough. I lost my brother and then the storm came through and did all this damage and stuff and wiped people out of their homes so we are just trying to make it,” says Charleston White, who lives in Citronelle.

In addition to the clean up still underway, Alabama Baptist Disaster volunteers from Birmingham are still feeding the community hot meals daily.

Tim Moore, the team lead for the group, says the serve 2,000 meals on average per day.

They’ve been serving the food at Memorial Baptist Church everyday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The volunteers will continue the hot meal service through the weekend with the last meals being served on Sunday.

Residents say they are thankful for the support, are relieved to have power restored, and look forward to getting their community back to normal.

