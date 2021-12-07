Citronelle man sentenced to 4 years for purchasing stolen weapons

(WKRG) Xavier Davell Shepard, 45, of Citronelle was sentenced to 48 months in prison and three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of multiple firearms.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Citronelle man was sentenced to 48 months in prison and three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of multiple firearms.

According to court documents, Xavier Davell Shepard, 45, had four felony convictions before his latest offense, including a conviction in 2013 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Alabama for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Federal law prohibits felons from possessing firearms or ammunition.

On Feb. 12, 2020, a victim reported a burglary at her Citronelle home. One or more persons had allegedly entered the home and stolen 10 firearms from a back bedroom. The Citronelle Police Department later recovered four of the 10 firearms after Shepard pawned them at various pawn shops.

On March 8, 2020, a Citronelle Police Department detective interviewed Shepard about the stolen firearms. Shepard told police he had been at the victim’s home a couple of days before the burglary and he had been doing odd jobs and washing cars around the house for some time. Shepard said three other people committed the burglary and he bought five firearms in Citronelle from one of the burglars. Shepard told police he acquired the firearms in the woods in Citronelle, where the burglars had stashed the weapons. Shepard admitted that he later pawned the firearms for money.