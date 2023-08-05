CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG)- One man is left wondering where he will sleep tonight after a fire destroyed his home Friday night.

“So now, I got no place to stay,” Douglas Buford said.

Buford said his friend was the first to smell the smoke.

Around 10:00 P.M. Friday night Citronelle Fire and Rescue received a call for a fire in the area of Gulf Ln and Jett Ln. They met Citronelle Police at the scene.

“The police department had already identified our nearest fire hydrant, so we were able to catch a water supply on the way in,” Citronelle Fire Captain, Chazz Stringer said.

Helmet camera video posted on the Citronelle fire and rescue Facebook page shows flames that reached 14 ft from the roof of the house.

This fire took about three hours to extinguish with the help of other local departments.

“We did call for mutual aid from Turnersville, Georgetown, Oak Grove and Calcedaver,” Stringer said.

Buford says he is left with nothing.

“I’m feeling run overed,” Buford said.

There are no reported injuries, and the Alabama state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.