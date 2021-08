MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Citronelle man was killed in a crash on Highway 45 Tuesday night, Alabama state troopers report.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3. Troopers say Charles Richard Scoggin, 62, was driving a 1997 Ford F150 Pickup when it collided with a tree about three miles north of Saraland on Highway 45. Scoggin was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.