MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Citronelle man.

Philip Kerry Green Sr., 45, was driving a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis when it left the roadway and struck a power pole at about 1 p.m. Thursday, June 10. Green was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 45 at the 19-mile marker in Mobile County. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.