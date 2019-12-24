Church invites pets to Christmas Eve service

TOPEKA, Kan. (CNN) — At one Christmas Eve service in Kansas, pets are allowed too, bringing some extra joy into the holiday season. 

First Congregational Church in Topeka calls it “Pups in the Pews.”

The senior pastor says the church has done this before and he hopes it’ll encourage more visitors to stop by the service since they can bring along their furry friends.

“We have folks who we’ve never seen before, who will show up with their two teacup Yorkies dressed in Christmas sweaters, with ribbons in their hairs, tucked under each arm as they’re singing a hymn and there’s just a great sense of joy,” said Pastor Tobias Schlingensiepen, First Congregational Church. 

The service is open to everyone, but owners are encouraged to consider if their pets would be able to handle sitting still in a crowded service. If not, it may not be the best idea.

