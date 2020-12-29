Chunchula man dies on Christmas, days after crash

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama State Troopers say a Chunchula man died from his injuries on Christmas, days after his pickup truck crashed in Mobile County. They say 59-year-old Paul Eugene Hennis crashed his 1999 Toyota Tacoma into a ditch on December 19th. He was taken to a local hospital, and died 6 days later.

Trooper say the crash happened on Walter Moore Road, nine miles northwest of Saraland in Mobile County.

